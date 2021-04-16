An election hopeful says she will use “every means available” to restrict heavy goods vehicles using a key route in and out of Lichfield.

Janet Eagland

Janet Eagland is the Conservative representative for the Lichfield Rural North division in the Staffordshire County Council elections on 6th May.

She said the issue of the impact of HGVs on local communities was high on the agenda should she win the vote.

“I have a reputation for listing to what the residents want for their communities – once an issue has been raised with me, I make every effort to get a successful result. “In the past years I have secured a weight and speed restriction across the division. “HGVs trundling along the A5127, Birmingham Road, Church Street and Trent Valley Road has been a noise, health and safety hazard for many years – alternative routes are available to avoid the residential areas of Lichfield. “It is my commitment to use every means available to have a vehicle weight restriction put in place for the A5127.” Janet Eagland

The Conservative hopeful also said she intended to tackle the problem of lorries parking up on roads around Fradley.

“Overnight parking of HGVs on Halifax Avenue causes highway safety issues – and the refuse left behind by drivers is unacceptable. “I pledge that jointly with Fradley Parish Council and local businesses that we will fund double yellow lines for the length of Halifax Avenue.” Janet Eagland

A full list of candidates standing in the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood is available here.