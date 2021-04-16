The Green Party say voters in Lichfield and Burntwood can help shape a “new normal” in the local elections next month.

People will go to the polls to elect new members of Staffordshire County Council on 6th May.

Green Party candidates Paul Ecclestone-Brown, Simon Partridge and Stephen Sanders

The Green Party has confirmed it will field three candidates in the vote:

Paul Ecclestone-Brown – Lichfield City South

Stephen Sanders – Lichfield City North

Simon Partridge – Lichfield Rural North

Mr Partridge said recent events nationally and locally had shown the need to put the environment at the centre of the decision-making process.

“If the pandemic has reminded us of one thing it is the importance of nature in our daily lives. “The recent Tory u-turn over Festival Gardens has highlighted the huge gulf between what people want from our public green spaces and how the current crop of elected politicians deal with them. “As normality begins to return with the lifting of Covid restrictions we’re urging voters to help shape a new normal for Staffordshire, one that puts the environment at the centre of political decision-making. “Staffordshire County Council’s Climate Emergency Declaration is just a bunch of empty words unless urgent, meaningful action is taken. “On May 6th May voters have the chance to elect councillors from a party that has always put nature and the environment at the heart of everything – The Green Party.” Simon Partridge

A full list of candidates standing in the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood is available here.