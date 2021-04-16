Organisations and projects supporting young people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for a share of a £1million funding pot.

The Building Futures scheme from housebuilder Persimmon Homes is aiming to back community groups working with under 18s in three ares – education and the arts, health and sport.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said he hoped the money would help with the health and wellbeing of communities as they emerge from the global pandemic.

“Young people are at the heart of all our futures, and we are fortunate to be able to provide support and help create positive outcomes through our Building Futures campaign. “We will make donations from £1,000 to £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental health issues, as well as community arts and education projects. “As we are emerging from the global pandemic, we believe that now more than ever we need to look after the health and wellbeing of our communities. “Persimmon already donates £768,000 each year to good causes through its Community Champions funding programme and through Building Futures, we are dedicating help exclusively to the younger members of our society.” Stephen Cleveley, Persimmon Homes West Midlands

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across the company’s area to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will then go on to win £100,000 each through an online public vote, with the winners named at a grand final in November.

There will be £50,000 second prizes and £20,000 third prizes in each section, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

“We are looking for groups, charities and individuals who have amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes to come forward. “We will consider anything – from new clubhouses and kit to education and arts centres, research and support.” Stephen Cleveley, Persimmon Homes West Midlands

Applications are open until midnight on 15th August 15. For more information on how to apply visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity/building-futures.