Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out which primary schools their children have been allocated places at from September.

County-wide figures show almost 95% of youngsters in Staffordshire will have secured a place in their first choice school.

The figure for those allocated one of their top three choices is more than 99%.

Helen Riley, deputy chief executive at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It is hugely important for parents to know what school their children will be attending in September, which is why our admissions team have been pulling out all the stops to ensure all Staffordshire parents know where their children will be going in the autumn. “This is despite the ongoing pandemic, which has meant officers at the county council have had to work in different ways to get the job done. “Schools across the county have been doing a fantastic job throughout the pandemic to ensure pupils’ studies can continue, and have had to adjust to different ways of teaching, regular testing of pupils, and keeping their buildings Covid secure. “Our schools will continue to do the very best for their pupils, so parents whose children will be starting this September can be reassured that they will be learning in a safe and welcoming environment.” Helen Riley, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said parents who applied online will be receiving emails about the allocation of primary school places from today (16th April).