A Lichfield arts venue has confirmed a new associate company as part of a plan to promote local talent.

A Let Me In performance. Picture: Dom White Photography

The Hub at St Mary’s will work with city-based arts collective Let Me In on accessible theatre.

The group perform for audiences on a ‘pay what you can basis’ and will be supported by the venue via a grant, free access to rehearsal space, mentorship and organisational development support.

A spokesperson for Let Me In said:

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled to be an associate company of The Hub. “We have formed a very close bond with the building and the people behind its rise as an exciting and brave UK venue. “We believe it is essential to explore, create and experience art, and we are looking forward to bringing our work to The Hub for anyone and everyone who wants to see it – with zero discrimination. “We cannot wait to work closer than ever with the team as we continue to build on the ideas and themes we are so passionate about.” Let Me In spokesperson

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said the link would ensure Let Me In could focus on developing new creative approaches.

“We want to support grassroots companies and artists through the pandemic to ensure Lichfield’s creative community bounces back stronger. “Audiences, performers and venues are all in this together and we need to support each other. “The Hub has developed local dance and theatre networks in addition to a series of commissions for Staffordshire-based artists. “The support we are now able to offer Let Me In as an associate company will hopefully take some of the financial weight from these talented emerging artists and allow them to do what they do best – create.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

The Hub is still inviting submissions from Staffordshire artists for four £500 micro-commissions in the fields of visual arts, performance and community arts.

The closing date for applications is 30th April, with full details available at thehubstmarys.co.uk.