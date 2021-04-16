The new Insomnia Coffee Company store

The ribbon has been cut on a new coffee shop in Lichfield.

Irish chain Insomnia Coffee Company has opened the outlet as part of a £3million redevelopment of the Central England Co-op site in Boley Park.

The new outlet is currently only offering takeaway and outdoor service due to coronavirus restrictions, but is hoping for a full opening in the summer.

The coffee shop’s team leader, Claire Ball, said:

“We are thrilled to have finally opened our doors and we would like to thank the community and all the food store’s customers and members for their patience – I hope they agree with us that it was definitely worth the wait. “I am proud to be leading a great team here and to be able to offer the Boley Park community a modern and stylish meeting place to have a delicious Fairtrade tea or coffee and a bite to eat with friends and family. “We have already had some lovely feedback and hope the coffee shop will become a real hive of activity for the community once restrictions ease.” Claire Ball, Insomnia Coffee Company

The redevelopment of the site has already seen a new petrol station and redesigned car park, as well as a revamp of the food store.

A gym and a fish and chip shop are also due to open this summer as part of the project.

The Insomnia Coffee Company outlet is open daily from 7am to 7pm.