The story of Irish musical giants The Dubliners will be told in a production at the Lichfield Garrick later this year.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners

Tickets have gone on sale for Seven Drunken Nights on 13th and 14th October.

A spokesperson said said:

“Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years. “This hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life and will you singing and dancing in the aisles. “It is the ultimate feel-good Irish show.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.