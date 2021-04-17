A new season of concerts has been unveiled as Lichfield Arts prepares to host shows once more as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Fred Zeppelin

The likes of Fred Zeppelin, The Sleaze Brothers, Kiki Dee, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys and Roxy Magic will take to the stage over the coming months.

The season will also feature the return of Fuse and the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Lichfield Arts has been going for nearly five decades, building from humble beginnings, but we still take a pride in putting on concerts for the people of Staffordshire. “Although 2020 had its challenges for every organisation, we are looking forward to the many exciting events we have got planned for the remainder of this year. “It is a great season, with plenty on offer, and our team of hard-working, talented volunteers look forward to seeing everyone at our events.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For details on upcoming shows and to book tickets visit the Lichfield Arts website.