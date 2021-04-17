A Shenstone garden centre is inviting people to celebrate National Tea Day at an online event next week.

Cup of tea

Dobbies is hosting the session on 21st April with experts from Whittard of Chelsea.

The event will educate people on both the tea plant itself and the drink that’s become a key part of British culture.

Participants will also get advice on making the perfect cuppa at the 45 minute event, which starts at 2.30pm.

Katy Woollard, product specialist at Whittard of Chelsea, said:

“We are very excited to share our knowledge, passion and love for tea with Dobbies’ customers and we hope they will enjoy the journey into the Whittard world, as we celebrate National Tea Day.” Katy Woollard, Whittard of Chelsea

The session is free to attend. For more details on how to sign up visit www.dobbies.com/content/events.html.