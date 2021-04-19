The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is pleased a plan to build on open spaces has been ditched.

Doug Pullen

The comments come after a controversial proposal for housing on land at Netherstowe and Leyfields was withdrawn last week following a petition signed by thousands of residents objecting to the plans.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, had previously said councillors had been left in an “impossible position” when it emerged that a deal to sell the land had been approved without the cabinet’s knowledge.

An investigation is continuing into how the sale was agreed under such circumstances.

But the Conservative leader said he was pleased the threat of the land being used for housing had been taken off the table.