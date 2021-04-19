The land earmarked for bungalows in Chase Terrace. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans have been unveiled for four new bungalows to be built on land in Chase Terrace.

A developer hopes to build the homes on a plot off Park Road.

The proposals would see three one bedroom and one three bedroom dormer bungalows build.

A planning statement said:

“The proposals have been designed to fit seamlessly into the existing street scene along Park Road. “The proposed development delivers additional dwellings within a sustainable settlement with good access to facilities, services and sustainable modes of transport.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.