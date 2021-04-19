Plans have been unveiled for four new bungalows to be built on land in Chase Terrace.
A developer hopes to build the homes on a plot off Park Road.
The proposals would see three one bedroom and one three bedroom dormer bungalows build.
A planning statement said:
“The proposals have been designed to fit seamlessly into the existing street scene along Park Road.
“The proposed development delivers additional dwellings within a sustainable settlement with good access to facilities, services and sustainable modes of transport.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Burntwood does not need more houses facilities are required.
