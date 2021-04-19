Lichfield District Council is to appoint an interim chief executive after a candidate turned down the opportunity to lead the local authority on a permanent basis.
Current incumbent Diane Tilley is due to stand down next month.
A report by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, to a meeting tomorrow said efforts to find a long term chief executive had “not yielded a permanent appointment”.
The local authority whittled down 28 candidates to their preferred individual as part of a recruitment process.
“At the conclusion of this rigorous and detailed selection process, it was agreed to recommend to council the appointment of one of the four shortlisted as the new chief executive by unanimous agreement.
“However, on reflection of the offer the successful candidate withdrew from the process citing a change in their career opportunities in their current organisation as a result of recent announcements.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Tony McGovern, previously managing director at Cannock Chase District Council is now expected to fill the role in the short term.
“Due to the timing of the current post holder’s departure and clashes with bank holiday and election period, it was felt necessary to appoint an interim chief executive to allow sufficient time to consider alternate options and assess the next steps to recruiting to the permanent role.
“It is also felt that uncertainty due to the pandemic has led to rapid changes in the recruitment market – with many senior roles in similar organisation being available.
“The recommended candidate for the interim position has previous experience of senior leadership roles within Staffordshire having just stepped down as managing director and head of paid service for Cannock Chase District Council.
“It is considered that Tony can lead the organisation effectively through the remaining challenges from Covid-19 response and our recovery plans until a permanent appointment is made, bringing key skills and experience to the organisation.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
As career opportunities go, I think the Conservative-led LDC will be hard-pressed to find a top quality new CEO.
One look at the way the authority has operated in the last 10 years would be enough to get any candidate worth their salt to think long and hard about whether it would be a challenge worth taking on.
It might be a while before they get to pass on this particular poisoned chalice.
Surely if there is a short list of 4 people, they must all be capable of doing the job, otherwise why are they on the “shortlist”? I fail to understand why the next best choice wouldn’t be offered the role.
Rejecting the other 3 implies the shortlisting process wasn’t worth the paper is it was written on.
Yet more strange actions from LDC leadership!
When will it end?
I thought panto was only for Christmas! What about the 3 other so called shortlisted & therefore presumably superior applicants to the other candidates? – or did they all walk away once they saw the issues within LDC?
From one dinosaur to the next.
To be fair the remaining three shortlisted candidates may not have been appointable after being interviewed (good on paper etc.) and there was only one suitable candidate (who then did not want it). The statement does not make it clear so as seems increasingly common with LDC it’s all smoke and mirrors. These things happen and should not necessarily be seen as a botched recruitment process by LDC you can only appoint if the candidate meets your requirements. Rather it go to another round than appoint the wrong person.
