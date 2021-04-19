Lichfield District Council is to appoint an interim chief executive after a candidate turned down the opportunity to lead the local authority on a permanent basis.

Lichfield District Council House

Current incumbent Diane Tilley is due to stand down next month.

A report by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, to a meeting tomorrow said efforts to find a long term chief executive had “not yielded a permanent appointment”.

The local authority whittled down 28 candidates to their preferred individual as part of a recruitment process.

“At the conclusion of this rigorous and detailed selection process, it was agreed to recommend to council the appointment of one of the four shortlisted as the new chief executive by unanimous agreement. “However, on reflection of the offer the successful candidate withdrew from the process citing a change in their career opportunities in their current organisation as a result of recent announcements.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Tony McGovern, previously managing director at Cannock Chase District Council is now expected to fill the role in the short term.