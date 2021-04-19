Water vole

A wildlife charity is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to help monitor water vole populations.

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) has launched a monitoring programme until 15th June.

It wants people to search for sightings and signs of water voles living alongside waterways across the country.

Henrietta Pringle, key species monitoring and data officer at PTES, said:

“Water voles are Britain’s fastest declining mammal – a staggering 90% of the population was lost between the 1980s and 1990s alone – so they really need our help. “Due to lockdown last spring, we were unable to survey water voles, meaning we now have a gap in our dataset. “Finding out where water voles are is crucial to their conservation, so now more than ever we need feet on the ground to help us look for these adorable riverside residents to see how they’re faring.” Henrietta Pringle, People’s Trust for Endangered Species

For more details on how to take part in the survey visit www.ptes.org/watervoles.