The leader of Lichfield District Council says it is “really disappointing” that regulations will not allow meetings to continue online.

Sessions have been streamed online during the coronavirus crisis with councillors dialling in from home.

But national legislation permitting virtual meetings is due to expire next month – although a legal challenge has been made on this decision.

Lichfield District Council said it means sessions will no longer be broadcast online in the short term, citing a potential £90,000 bill to equip the local authority’s meeting rooms for live streaming.

Cllr Pullen said:

“It is really disappointing news that Government have not allowed us to meet online – although we await Wednesday’s judgment which may challenge this view. “In person meetings can be recorded and streamed live by any member of the public or local news outlet.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said there had been many benefits to the live broadcast of council meetings.