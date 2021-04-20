Pop-up coronavirus testing centres will continue to be held outdoors at “popular destinations” health chiefs have confirmed.

Staffordshire County Council hosted one of the facilities over the weekend as part of a drive to get people to take regular tests.

Other locations across the county included Cannock Chase Visitor Centre and a car boot sale.

Plans are being drawn up to use supermarkets and other locations over the coming weeks.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With more retail, leisure and hospitality reopened, people are meeting outdoors again – which is great news and what we have all worked hard to achieve. “However, with the relaxation of the rules comes the increased risk of people spreading the virus without knowing it, as we know one in three people who have Covid-19 have no symptoms. “So, making regular testing a part of people’s weekly routine will play a huge part in making sure we continue to navigate our way out of lockdown in a safe manner. “The move to setting up outdoors where people already visit makes it even more convenient – people can get a supervised test while they are out doing their shopping or enjoying the fresh air and warmer weather. “You get your results in under 30 minutes and can then enjoy the rest of your day with the peace of mind you are not putting yourself, friends or family in potential danger.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Upcoming testing sites will be regularly published on the Staffordshire County Council website.