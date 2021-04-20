Organisers of the Lichfield Festival say they are “thrilled” to be back after unveiling the programme of events for the 2021 event.

Mica Paris

Dance, music, cookery, storytelling, theatre and comedy will feature between 8th and 18th July.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Lichfield Festival director Damian Thantrey said it would be back with a bang this time around.

“We’re thrilled to be back with the 39th Lichfield Festival this July – a year later than envisaged – with a typically exciting range of superb artists to bring the joy of live performance back to the city. “With distancing and regulations expected still to be in place, things will be a little different this summer, with shorter event times and repeated performances, particularly those in the smaller venues. “There will also be a number of outdoor events making the most of the glorious summer weather – we hope – and some of Lichfield’s beautiful and verdant outdoor spaces. “We’re looking forward to joining artists and audiences alike, immersing ourselves in eleven days of fabulous entertainment and culture.” Damian Thantrey, Lichfield Festival

The festival opens on 8th July with Ballet Cymru performing a new version of Giselle at Lichfield Cathedral.

Alistair McGowan

The venue will again be the centrepiece of the festival, hosting performances by the likes of Mica Paris, Eddi Reader, Liza Pulman and Alistair McGowan.

Other highlights in the the cathedral include guitar and Spanish dance duo Xuefei Yang and Maria Vega, a slimmed down BBC National Orchestra of Wales and vocal group I Fagiolini.

Late evening concerts will also return with baroque violinist Rachel Podger and jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith OBE.

Lichfield Festival’s Aspire! Family Day takes place outdoors on the final Festival Saturday, centred around the cathedral lawn.

It begins with a new costumed production of Peter and the Wolf designed especially for the festival, while the west lawn will welcome the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Comedy will be on offer from Justin Moorhouse, with laughs and live cooking also being served up by George Egg.

The festival also sees a whistlestop tour of Gilbert and Sullivan work by the Charles Court Opera as well as welcoming Notting Hill Carnival favourites The Metronomes Steel Orchestra and Jonathan Gee’s jazz quarter re-imagining The Beatles.

The full programme is available on the Lichfield Festival website. General booking opens on 27th May with priority booking for Lichfield Festival Friends opening on 27th April.