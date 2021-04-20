The Plant Pot garden centre. Picture: Google Streetview

A Lichfield garden centre has unveiled plans to expand its retail space.

The Plant Pot has applied to change the use of a glasshouse at the site.

The Stafford Road business said the proposed conversion would create more than 240 square metres of additional space.

The centre is also seeking permission to retain 33 timber cabins used by retailers and craftspeople.

A planning statement said:

“The cabins are occupied by small independent start-up ventures, with many occupied all year round. “They all employ at least one member of staff and operate in accordance with the existing opening hours of the garden centre. “The cabins constitute a stepping stone for those businesses as they seek to build themselves up. “The proposal for the glasshouse and cabins will derive significant benefits to the rural economy.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.