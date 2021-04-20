Preparatory work as part of a plan to build a leisure centre on a park in Lichfield will begin this week.
Lichfield District Council is hoping to build a replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre on Stychbrook Park.
Over the next two weeks, workers from Speller Metcalfe will be carrying out utilities and ground mapping surveys across the site.
Ben Percival, head of operational services at Lichfield District Council, said:
“The work at Stychbrook Park is part of our early information gathering process and is designed to tell us about ground conditions underneath the surface of the park.
“The information we get back will be important when initial plans for the new leisure centre are drawn up later on in the project.
“The work being carried out over the next two weeks shouldn’t disrupt use of the park in any way.”Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council
The news comes after controversial plan to build on open space at Netherstowe and Leyfields was ditched – with the leader of the council saying “building on our open spaces isn’t okay”.
The proposed new leisure centre is intended to feature a 25 metre swimming pool with a movable floorer lessons, a fitness suite and three group exercise studios and multi-function rooms.
The plans also include a 3G artificial pitch.
“Building on our open spaces isn’t okay.” – the Leader of LDC 24 hours ago.
“Look! We’re going to build on a park!!!!” – LDC PR department today.
Right-hand, do you know what your left-hand is doing?
The phrase “Don’t know their A… from their E…. comes to mind!!
Why don’t they look to get Debenhams and Argos stores and convert them into a sports centre and pool? Maybe even a ten pin bowling alley. That would bring people into town.
Leisure centre needs to be central for all to use without cars. Buikd on Debenhams/ multi storey. Great for young people, will be used more. Less empt shops. Next to bus station! Plans need to change with the times.
I wonder how long it will be before they realise the car park needs extending and they will need more of the park to cover with tarmac to replace the green fields ? Sad for the future !!!
