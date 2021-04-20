Preparatory work as part of a plan to build a leisure centre on a park in Lichfield will begin this week.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Lichfield District Council is hoping to build a replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre on Stychbrook Park.

Over the next two weeks, workers from Speller Metcalfe will be carrying out utilities and ground mapping surveys across the site.

Ben Percival, head of operational services at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The work at Stychbrook Park is part of our early information gathering process and is designed to tell us about ground conditions underneath the surface of the park. “The information we get back will be important when initial plans for the new leisure centre are drawn up later on in the project. “The work being carried out over the next two weeks shouldn’t disrupt use of the park in any way.” Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council

The news comes after controversial plan to build on open space at Netherstowe and Leyfields was ditched – with the leader of the council saying “building on our open spaces isn’t okay”.

A plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

The proposed new leisure centre is intended to feature a 25 metre swimming pool with a movable floorer lessons, a fitness suite and three group exercise studios and multi-function rooms.

The plans also include a 3G artificial pitch.