A Burntwood man has been arrested after being found with heroin and crack cocaine.

The 52-year-old was given a conditional caution after being detained by police who had spotted the occupants of a blue BMW acting suspiciously on Matlock Drive in Cannock on Monday (19th April).

Three other men – aged 45, 47 and 52 from Cannock – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after cash, phones, drugs and 24 cannabis plants were seized from a nearby property.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: