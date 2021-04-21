Lichfield District Council has confirmed the appointment of an interim chief executive.

Tony McGovern

Tony McGovern will take on the post from 1st June for six months to replace Diane Tilley.

A meeting of the local authority yesterday (20th April) confirmed the temporary appointment.

It comes after the successful candidate in the search for a full-time appointment turned down the opportunity to take up the position.

Mr McGovern has recently stepped down as managing director of Cannock Chase District Council.

“I am delighted to be confirmed as interim chief executive and look forward to working with members, staff and the council’s wide range of partners to take Lichfield district forward as part of its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.” Tony McGovern

Christie Tims, the local authority’s head of governance and performance, said: