Headteacher Ellie Ballinger with pupils from Greysbrooke Primary School

A Shenstone school is to become part of a multi-academy trust.

Greysbrooke Primary School in Shenstone has joined the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP).

It is the third Lichfield school to join the trust, which also has academies in Birmingham, Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

Greysbrooke’s headteacher Ellie Ballinger said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership family. “This is a group of likeminded schools that share our commitment to putting children at the heart of all that we do. “At Greysbrooke, our motto is ‘nurture, inspire grow’. We are very proud that our children are happy and thriving, and we hope that by working together, we can bring even more opportunities to our school. “We have a wonderful learning community, and we are thankful for their continued support as we move forwards into this exciting new era.” Ellie Ballinger

Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the ATLP, said: