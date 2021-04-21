A Shenstone school is to become part of a multi-academy trust.
Greysbrooke Primary School in Shenstone has joined the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP).
It is the third Lichfield school to join the trust, which also has academies in Birmingham, Staffordshire and Warwickshire.
Greysbrooke’s headteacher Ellie Ballinger said:
“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership family.
“This is a group of likeminded schools that share our commitment to putting children at the heart of all that we do.
“At Greysbrooke, our motto is ‘nurture, inspire grow’. We are very proud that our children are happy and thriving, and we hope that by working together, we can bring even more opportunities to our school.
“We have a wonderful learning community, and we are thankful for their continued support as we move forwards into this exciting new era.”Ellie Ballinger
Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the ATLP, said:
“It’s an honour and a privilege to welcome Greysbrooke to our partnership.
“This is a lovely school, led by Ellie and her fantastic team. They will bring many benefits to our learning family and we are all very much looking forward to working together.
“This is a natural progression for the ATLP. We have a strong network of schools in Staffordshire and a wider partnership of schools.
“Through close collaboration, mutual support and the sharing of resources and expertise, we can advance further and pass on those advantages to children and staff.”Richard Gill CBE
Good luck Greysbrooke – you’re gonna need it. ATLP are awful.
My Son (now in High School) attended Brookevale Primary in 2016. That was an Arthur Terry school. It was a dreadful school – no idea what its like now. I do remember having constant “disagreements” with the headteacher over various things that I could see were just wrong. I was always ignored tho. I think it was in 2016 that the school OFSTED inspection said it “needed improvement”. Some of the areas of concern were issues I’d actually raised myself!! I quickly learned that Arthur Terry schools are just businesses. The only thing they care about is high ability pupils, and profit. Nothing else.
