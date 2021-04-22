A Burntwood councillor says changes to the planning system could see more applications escape local scrutiny.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said proposals would give residents at the mercy of developers.

She said the new proposals would mean that an addition 400,000 planning applications a year across the country would be taken outside the power of local communities.

Cllr Sue Woodward

“We need more influence over the planning decisions which affect our town, not less. “The idea that wealthy developers should be able to come in and build what they want over the heads of local people with no right of appeal is an outrage. “Last year, 839 planning applications were submitted to Lichfield District Councilwith 649 permissions granted. “Already, 91% of decisions were delegated to officers – if the current Planning Reform proposals go forward, this community won’t get to have its say over them.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Woodward said the Government’s priorities were with developers rather than those living with the impact of the changes being put forward.