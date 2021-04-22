A councillor says changes to the way public money is given to a Lichfield theatre will ensure taxpayers are getting the best value for the funding provided.

The Lichfield Garrick

Lichfield District Council is hoping to reduce the amount handed over to the Lichfield Garrick from the current £250,000 a year to £75,000 by 2025.

It also intends to switch to a strategic partnership agreement which will use key performance indicators (KPI) to measure how the funding is used.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour member for Curborough ward, said he was pleased by the proposals being put forward.

Cllr Dave Robertson

“The change to a KPI system is a huge step in the right direction. “This will allow us to – if necessary – have conversations with the Garrick about what we are getting for our money. “There is a large amount of public money going into that organisation and that we should be able to measure exactly what we are getting for that. “The approach employed by this administration is infinitely better than the one employed by the previous administration. “I commend the cabinet for looking at the contract with the Lichfield Garrick.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Robertson said that while he was pleased to see tighter examination of the way taxpayer money is spent by the theatre, he did recognise the need to continue supporting the sector as a whole.