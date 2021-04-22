A councillor says changes to the way public money is given to a Lichfield theatre will ensure taxpayers are getting the best value for the funding provided.
Lichfield District Council is hoping to reduce the amount handed over to the Lichfield Garrick from the current £250,000 a year to £75,000 by 2025.
It also intends to switch to a strategic partnership agreement which will use key performance indicators (KPI) to measure how the funding is used.
Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour member for Curborough ward, said he was pleased by the proposals being put forward.
“The change to a KPI system is a huge step in the right direction.
“This will allow us to – if necessary – have conversations with the Garrick about what we are getting for our money.
“There is a large amount of public money going into that organisation and that we should be able to measure exactly what we are getting for that.
“The approach employed by this administration is infinitely better than the one employed by the previous administration.
“I commend the cabinet for looking at the contract with the Lichfield Garrick.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Robertson said that while he was pleased to see tighter examination of the way taxpayer money is spent by the theatre, he did recognise the need to continue supporting the sector as a whole.
“It’s very important that public bodies, where they are able to do so, look at using public funds to support arts and the culture because we get so much from that sector of our economy.
“It’s a step in the right direction to make sure we are maintaining that subsidy at the appropriate levels.
“I also welcome the idea that we will go back to the Garrick and press them to make sure they are standing on their own two feet as much as possible.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Despite funds going to the Garrick from the public purse, local companies have gradually been priced out of this theatre, thus reducing the offer to local people. With funding from the District Council being cut further, this situation is unlikely to improve. How sad!
LDC are simply “kicking the can down the road”. The Theatre has removed the am drams & am musicals, & considerably reduced both the number & variety of events. Whilst very few regional theatres make a genuine trading profit, there is no historical evidence without further reducing the Garrick’s events even further, that LDC will not be pouring in vast amounts of money in future. This subbing of Council Tax payers money has been going on every year since the place opened. Without some real creative flair in programming [no evidence of this in last few years] which will attract audiences – LDC will still be subbing money until the cows come home! Time to get the Theatre experts in, giving them a cut, which will be a lot cheaper than a straight sub. They can offer what will attract audiences, using their expertise & economy of scale in booking shows etc. It’s not rocket science.
