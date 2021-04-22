The doors on Lichfield’s Debenhams store will shut for good by the middle of May, it has been confirmed.

The brand was bought by Boohoo for £55million in a deal which will see all of the company’s physical retail stores shut.

Debenhams in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

The new owners have now confirmed that the site in the Three Spires Shopping Centre will close for good by 15th May.

Debenhams stores across the country will be shutting from 2nd May, with a second wave expected to close two days later.

No final date has been given for the Lichfield outlet, but Debenhams has confirmed all physical retail outlets will be shut for good from 15th May.

At the time of the buyout in January, administrators FRP Advisory said the deal would allow the brand to live on despite its disappearance from the UK high street.