The doors on Lichfield’s Debenhams store will shut for good by the middle of May, it has been confirmed.
The brand was bought by Boohoo for £55million in a deal which will see all of the company’s physical retail stores shut.
The new owners have now confirmed that the site in the Three Spires Shopping Centre will close for good by 15th May.
Debenhams stores across the country will be shutting from 2nd May, with a second wave expected to close two days later.
No final date has been given for the Lichfield outlet, but Debenhams has confirmed all physical retail outlets will be shut for good from 15th May.
At the time of the buyout in January, administrators FRP Advisory said the deal would allow the brand to live on despite its disappearance from the UK high street.
“This transaction will allow a new Debenhams-branded business to emerge under strong new ownership, including an online operation and the opportunity to secure an international franchise network that will operate under licence using the Debenhams name.”FRP Advisory
I popped in there on Sunday because I wanted to get a jumper. It was full of angry looking people grabbing items off the rails and walking round with armfuls of clothes.
