A local author will join other writers as part of celebrations to mark Staffordshire.

Jim McGrath will appear as part of The Book Chats series.

The crime and thriller writer will be joined by Tom Bryson, Misha Herwis and Mary Lewis in the online discussion at 10am on 1st May.

A second panel at 4pm will feature Angeline Trevena, Phil Tittensor, Lindsey Woodward and Steve Dyster.

Mr McGrath said the local area had provided the settings for his books.

“I have lived in Chasetown and Lichfield for over 40 years. “Although my novels are set in Handsworth, West Bromwich Albion are frequently mentioned by a lead character and several scenes have been set in and around Lichfield, including Whittington Barracks and the war time airfield at Fradley. “Ever since I read the Short Caution, which won the Lichfield Prize for a first novel, I have wanted to include aspects of Staffordshire in my books. “A Death in Spring: 1968 is set between the semi-final of the FA Cup and the Final, which West Brom won and the climax of the book takes place on a deserted Fradley Airfield.” Jim McGrath

The author panels will be streamed on the Staffordshire Libraries’ Facebook page and on Twitter.

Janene Cox, assistant director for culture, rural and safer communities at Staffordshire County Council said:

“Staffordshire is a place that inspires creativity and we are incredibly lucky to have such an abundance of amazing local authors right on our doorstep.

“It’s great that so many are supporting this year’s Staffordshire Day celebrations, which gives us a wonderful opportunity to share our pride in our great county.

“As in previous years, our libraries service are hosting a packed programme of activities including The Book Chats, which will give book lovers the chance to hear from local authors and their latest titles.”

For further details on Staffordshire Day events visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffordshireday.