An appeal has been launched after an attempted burglary at a house in Stonnall.

The incident happened at 5.30am yesterday (22nd April) on Wallheath Lane.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said the noise of the offenders moving a dustbin had alerted the residents.

“The offenders caused some damage to the lock on a door before they were shouted at and fled the scene. “They then headed in the direction of Brownhills in a silver Mitsubishi.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 65 of 22nd April.