An appeal has been launched after an attempted burglary at a house in Stonnall.
The incident happened at 5.30am yesterday (22nd April) on Wallheath Lane.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said the noise of the offenders moving a dustbin had alerted the residents.
“The offenders caused some damage to the lock on a door before they were shouted at and fled the scene.
“They then headed in the direction of Brownhills in a silver Mitsubishi.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 65 of 22nd April.