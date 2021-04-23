An England rugby legend is inviting women and girls in Lichfield to give the game a go at an event in the city.

Warrior Camps are taking place across the UK in a bid to boost participation in the sport, including one at Lichfield RUFC on 2nd May.

As well as offering a chance for new players to give rugby a go, those who might have hung up their boots are also being invited to take part.

World Cup winner Katy Daley-McLean said the Allianz Inner Warrior programme was a great opportunity for people to get involved in something new.

Katy Daley-McLean in action for England

“It is a fantastic campaign – not just for people who’ve played rugby but for a new person who might have an interest for the game. “It’s the benefits of rugby all rolled into one. There’s the option to meet new people, go out and socialise and be active. For me, they’re all the things I’ve loved about being part of the game. “They’re a great opportunity to run around, get fit, play a different game and discover the social side of rugby – as well as all its physical benefits.” Katy Daley-McLean

Women’s rugby will be in the spotlight this weekend as England and France battle it out for the Six Nations title tomorrow (24th April).

And Daley-McLean said she hoped a good result for the Red Roses would see even more people taking up rugby.

“When people talk about things they want to be involved in, it’s about it being successful – and I think England getting a good win against an in-form France side would be fantastic for the Warrior Camps. “In the future, this is where you’ll find the talent and next stars of the game, in camps like this, where people start going down with their friends and picking up an appetite for rugby. “The Red Roses have been in great form and we’re starting to see so much more of that on mainstream TV. You want to jump on the back of that and for young people to want to emulate those girls. “Girls will go ‘I can do that, and I’m going to have a go at that’ – that will all be on the back of what could be a very good weekend for England.” Katy Daley-McLean

Visit EnglandRugby.com/innerwarrior for more information. Details on the Warrior Camp scheme are available at www.englandrugby.com/warriorcamps.