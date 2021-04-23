Food outlets in Lichfield and Burntwood reopening after the easing of coronavirus restrictions are being reminded to ensure they provide allergy and ingredient information.
With food and hospitality businesses now able to open outside, Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards team said it was important they continued to follow food safety regulations.
In takeaways or restaurants, a list of allergens and ingredients must be provided on a list if asked for by a customer.
Tony Shore, trading standards manager at Staffordshire County Council said:
“With the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions, we’re now starting to see more food businesses reopening.
“The rules around providing clear allergy information and ingredients labelling haven’t changed but we’re just reminding businesses of the importance of following them.
“For some people, food allergies and having a bad allergic reaction can be very serious or even life threatening. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a number of incidents in the county where people have ended up in hospital.
“That’s why we’re working with food outlets to make sure they are aware of their responsibility to provide customers with clear information regarding their food products.”Tony Shore, Staffordshire County Council