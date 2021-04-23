Food outlets in Lichfield and Burntwood reopening after the easing of coronavirus restrictions are being reminded to ensure they provide allergy and ingredient information.

With food and hospitality businesses now able to open outside, Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards team said it was important they continued to follow food safety regulations.

In takeaways or restaurants, a list of allergens and ingredients must be provided on a list if asked for by a customer.

Tony Shore, trading standards manager at Staffordshire County Council said: