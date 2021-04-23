Local election candidates in Lichfield are being urged to pledge action to end the need for foodbanks.

Figures have revealed that Lichfield Foodbank saw a 70% increase in the number of emergency parcels given out last year.

National statistics from the Trussell Trust reveals that 2.5million food parcels were distributed nationally between April 2020 and March 2023 – an increase of 128% over five years.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank has called on those seeking election locally to put the issue top of the agenda.

“Last year we gave out 4741 emergency food parcels, a 70% increase on the previous year. “This isn’t right. “We’re calling on candidates in the May elections to pledge to end the need for foodbanks so we can build a hunger-free future.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

The Trussell Trust said a number of issues were forcing people to use foodbanks, including ill health, problems with the benefit system and changes in circumstances.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust said: