Local election candidates in Lichfield are being urged to pledge action to end the need for foodbanks.
Figures have revealed that Lichfield Foodbank saw a 70% increase in the number of emergency parcels given out last year.
National statistics from the Trussell Trust reveals that 2.5million food parcels were distributed nationally between April 2020 and March 2023 – an increase of 128% over five years.
A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank has called on those seeking election locally to put the issue top of the agenda.
“Last year we gave out 4741 emergency food parcels, a 70% increase on the previous year.
“This isn’t right.
“We’re calling on candidates in the May elections to pledge to end the need for foodbanks so we can build a hunger-free future.”Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson
The Trussell Trust said a number of issues were forcing people to use foodbanks, including ill health, problems with the benefit system and changes in circumstances.
Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust said:
“This pandemic has shown the unexpected can hit suddenly but we know when we push for change, united by our desire for justice and compassion, the Government has to listen and act.
“We are asking the public to write to local candidates standing for election on 6th May, asking them to commit to working to end the need for food banks if elected.”Emma Revie, Trussell Trust
It is a disgrace that so many people are having to rely on Foodbanks in the 6th biggest economy in the world. The Trussell Trust and foodbank workers and volunteers do an amazing job for our fellow citizens in need but I am committed, as the Labour & Cooperative candidate for Burntwood North, to work with all those who wish to bring an end to food poverty.
I have to agree with Sue that people needing food banks in one of the worlds richest economies is just unacceptable. I have already joined Trussell Trust who are campaigning to end hunger and destitution in the UK. As the Labour Candidate for Summerfield and All Saints I am committed to ending food poverty.
How, Sue Woodward, can you pledge to work with all those who wish to bring an end to food poverty? Presumably all right thinking people would want to do that. The real problem lies in the economy, the benefits system and the availability of reasonably paid work. There are massive difficulties in all and more of these reasons. How do you suppose you can address these in a meaningful way at local level? Unemployment is close to two million and many, many more not counted for ‘political’ reasons. Don’t make promises for what cannot be delivered. It takes a Rashford to embarrass society into feeding the children (even then with caveats from the government). Your time would be better spent improving and supporting the food banks. They will outlive your time in office.
