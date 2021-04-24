Free coach-led tennis sessions are being served up once again at Beacon Park this weekend.

The tennis courts at Beacon Park

The Tennis for Free programme swings into action again tomorrow (25th April) after the easing of coronavirus restriction.

The sessions run every Sunday from 2pm to 3pm at Beacon Park for adults and young people aged 12 and over.

Ben Percival, head of operational services at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We know locals have really missed the coaching sessions, which are a fantastic way to introduce people to the sport or to get them back into it. “There are currently only a limited number of areas re-starting Tennis for Free, so it’s great for our residents that Lichfield is one of them. “Thanks to Beacon Park Tennis, the coaching is taking place on recently refurbished courts, but places are limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, so please remember to book, don’t just turn up.” Ben Percival Lichfield District Council

As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, Tennis For Free expect to open up sessions to all age groups in late summer.

To register to take part in the sessions at Beacon Park go to www.tennisforfree.com.