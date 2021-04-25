The Francesco salon in Little Aston. Picture: Google Streetview

Police are hunting thieves who targeted a hair salon in Little Aston.

The Francesco outlet on Burnett Road was targeted at 3.30am on Monday (19th April).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said the criminals had smashed a window to gain access to the business premises.

“Two offenders entered the salon and stole a number of hair products, hair dryers and other equipment. They left the area in a black BMW.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 51 of 19th April.