A councillor has called for more to be done to support a project mapping walking routes across the district.

The new slowways.org website launched last week – but so far only highlights one route from Burntwood to Lichfield.

At a meeting of Lichfield District Council in December Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, had a proposal agreed that the local authority would “offer appropriate financial and other support such as encouraging the county council to provide safe footway improvements”.

Cllr Steve Norman

Cllr Norman said the council needed to support the voluntary project now it is up and running.

“It is great that one anonymous volunteer has suggested a route between Burntwood and Lichfield which members of the public are invited to test, especially as there is no immediate prospect of the county council providing a footpath along the A5190. “I hope that the Conservative cabinet at the district council will now assist slow ways volunteers with publicising these routes in our district, helping with maintenance and signposting where appropriate and pressing the county council, which has responsibility for Rights of Way, to maintain and improve them.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

During lockdown 700 volunteers drafted over 7,000 slow ways routes that connect all of Great Britain’s towns and cities as well as thousands of villages.

The plan now is for volunteers and groups to check over 100,000km of routes including those in Lichfield and Burntwood.