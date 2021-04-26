Lichfield poet Emily Rose Galvin will be among those taking part in events and activities to mark Staffordshire Day.

Poet Emily Rose Galvin

Organisers hope people across Lichfield and Burntwood will join in the fun on 1st May.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is mainly taking place online this year – but it will still feature a programme of workshops, quizzes, guided tours and cooking demonstrations.

Young Poet Laureate Emily Rose Galvin, from Lichfield, will appear as part of the Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Other highlights include a video pig walk at Peak Wildlife Park, a tour of Nelson’s gin distillery in Uttoxeter and a virtual market showcasing local producers and traders.

Film will also be in focus with a festival featuring entries from across Staffordshire, while archive footage of Reliant Robin factory in Tamworth will also be screened along with a short documentary about the huge anchor for the Titanic, which was made in Netherton in 1910.

Darryl Eyers, director for economy, infrastructure and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With just a week to go now and a packed programme of online activities, we are all incredibly excited about our Staffordshire Day celebrations. “Over the last five years, we’ve used Staffordshire Day to tell the world what a great county we are. We have so much to shout about, from our amazing people, rich heritage and culture to our stunning locations and places to visit. “There’s loads happening on the day from poetry sessions, to old video footage of the county, our first ever Staffordshire Day Film Festival and our Love Letters to Staffordshire campaign. “So whatever you’re interested in, we’ll have something for you. Make sure the date is in your diary, join in the fun, and help us share our pride in our amazing county.” Darryl Evers, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of the Staffordshire Day programme are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffsday.