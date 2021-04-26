Bidders have helped a watch-making collection tick past the £10,000 mark at an auction in Lichfield.

Ben Winterton with some of the items going up for auction in Lichfield

The Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale saw a collection owned by a late Midlands horologist go under the hammer.

The lots included tools for high end brands such as Rolex, Omega and Tissot, as well as watch crystals, dials and movements.