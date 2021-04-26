Bidders have helped a watch-making collection tick past the £10,000 mark at an auction in Lichfield.
The Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale saw a collection owned by a late Midlands horologist go under the hammer.
The lots included tools for high end brands such as Rolex, Omega and Tissot, as well as watch crystals, dials and movements.
“The collection all came from a house clearance which was a big job – the solicitor even wondered if it was worth doing at all or just to get some skips in to clear the property.
“After a painstaking effort to sort through and catalogue everything we had identified some wonderful vintage watchmaking tools and thousands of components.
“It was a real insight into the life of a dedicated horologist and it was fantastic to be bringing the hammer down on such results.
“The collection as a whole has realised in excess of £10,000 and just shows what can be achieved with the right expertise.”Richard Winterton