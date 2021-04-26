Younger people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take up their coronavirus jab when it is offered.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Those aged over 44 are now being invited to book a vaccination, with a new national campaign set to be launched to ensure under 50s take up the opportunity to get jabbed.

It comes after a recent survey by the Office for National Statistics revealed that although 94% of all adults felt positive about the vaccine, about one in eight 16 to 29-year-olds said they were hesitant.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:

“The vaccination programme for the over 50s has been a real success story, locally and across England. “More than 33 million people have now received their first dose and over 12 million are fully vaccinated. “It is important we keep this up in all age categories. This is the best way to keep cases and complications low and ensure that we can regain and keep the freedoms we have all been missing. “So, we must reach out to all groups of people that are hesitant and reassure them that the vaccine is safe and effective.” Dr Richard, Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Eligible people can book their vaccine by visiting the NHS website.