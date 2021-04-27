Classic cars will take to the roads around Lichfield as part of a fundraising event later this year.

Owners are invited to join the event on 13th June which will see the informal convoy start off in the city before heading for places including Barr Beacon, Sutton Park and the National Memorial Arboretum.

The event will raise money for The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

A spokesperson for organisers the Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club, said:

“There was no Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad Cars in the Park in 2020 so as a pre cursor to the July 2021 event this is an opportunity for owners of an E Type, Ford Escort, Mini, Triumph, MG, TVR, Porsche, Morgans, Fiat, Lancia, Ferrari, Capri, Lamborghini etc to dust off their steed and have a great day out. “It’ll be a chance to get the cherished car out of the garage for a day and have a drive on the road.” Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club spokesperson

Owners can still join the planned convoy for an entry fee of £40 per car. For more details visit the event Facebook page.