Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood have been thanked for their help in raising £55,000 to help people at risk of going hungry.

Central England Co-op’s campaign over Easter saw donations made each time items from the retailer’s Irresistible product range were bought.

The money has now been handed over to FareShare Midlands to help them provide more than 218,000 meals.

Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op’s corporate responsibility manager, said:

“We are so delighted to see the generosity of our customers and members shine through once again by raising £55,000 for FareShare Midlands at a time when it continues to receive such high levels of demand. “Our long-standing relationship with FareShare has had a life-changing impact for people in our communities in the years we have been working together and as the demand for support continues to grow during these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with them to help those in need. “By making the choice to purchase delicious items from our Irresistible range over the Easter period our shoppers have given a boost to so many families in need in their own communities.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

Simone Connolly, director for FareShare Midlands, said: