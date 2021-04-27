A Lichfield business is celebrating after winning a technology award.

HAS Technology was named the winner of the Innovation in Health Tech category at the LaingBuisson Awards.

The company’s ARMED prevention technology – which aims to help people live more independently and reduce falls – was praised by judges for the “predictive and preventative nature of the product”.

The system measures data associated with frailty and the risk of falling to allow those managing care to intervene at an earlier stage.

Brian Brown, director of ARMED, said:

“We are delighted that our solution has been recognised in these prestigious awards. “The pandemic has accelerated the need for innovative solutions that allow risk factors to be monitored from afar and help keep people out of hospital. “Being able to implement and manage the software remotely over the pandemic has been key to its continued success and we are thrilled to see that digital transformation is being embraced by the sector.” Brian Brown

ARMED was developed with support from Edinburgh Napier University and Scotland’s Digital Health and Care Institute .

The system is currently being used by councils, housing associations, care home providers and social care companies.