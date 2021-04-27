A parish council has set out plans to lead the way on dealing with climate change and environmental issues.

Solar panels on Whittington Village Hall

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council has drawn up what it says are “ambitious” proposals to respond to the climate crisis.

An action plan says a number of steps are being proposed, including establishing electric vehicle charing points in the area, seeking grant funding to develop a strategy for the decarbonisation of heat in the parish and developing a plan to create “nature recovery networks”.

Cllr Garry Hyde, chair of the parish council, said:

“Whittington is already a pioneer in developing renewable electricity and in promoting biodiversity in our parks and green spaces. “The parish council recognises that we have an important role to play in promoting local action to address the climate and ecological emergencies and we need to do more to help the country achieve net zero as quickly as possible.” Cllr Garry Hyde

Other proposals include seeking funding to buy land near Whittington Barracks to create a new nature reserve.

Mike Kinghan, from Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG), said: