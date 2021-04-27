Voters in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reassured that polling stations will be safe when local elections take place next month.

Face masks and bottles of sanitiser are being distributed as part of plans to ensure voting stations are Covid-secure across Staffordshire.

Residents will go to the polls to elect county councillors and a new Staffordshire Commissioner. By-elections will take place in some areas, while a referendum on the Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan will also take place.

John Henderson, chief executive of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“There has been a great deal of work behind the scenes to prepare so people can cast their vote safely on 6th May. “We expect people will be wearing their own masks and we are encouraging them to bring their own pen too, but we are distributing more than 120,000 face masks to polling stations for use if necessary, as well as 5,000 bottles of sanitiser and thousands of small pencils.” John Henderson, Staffordshire County Council

Polling stations will also feature screens, social distancing markers and regular cleaning in a bid to keep voters and staff safe.