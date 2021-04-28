Bidders at an auction in Lichfield will be up for the cup when a replica of one of football’s most iconic trophies goes up for sale.

The FA Cup double will be sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 10th May – just days before Leicester City and Chelsea compete for the actual trophy.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton with the replica FA Cup trophy

The replica was made by Portmeirion Pottery to commemorate the 1980 FA Cup Final which saw West Ham United beat Arsenal 1-0.

The 66cm tall likeness is crafted from ceramic with a platinum glaze, while the inside is coloured bronze to resemble champagne stains left by decades of victories.

Ceramics specialist Janet Winterton said:

“After lengthy negotiations, Portmeirion was given permission by FA secretary Ted Croker to produce these limited edition scale replicas in 1979. “The modeller Fred Hackney inspected the cup at Highbury as Arsenal held the trophy at the time. “Unfortunately, the production costs – including the use of a platinum glaze – proved prohibitive to the manufacturer and the replica never went into full commercial production. “This particular replica is certificate 19 of 500 but in fact it is estimated that fewer than 200 were produced before the project was abandoned.” Janet Winterton

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said the trophy was expected to be a popular lot.