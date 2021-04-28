A video highlighting tourism hotspots across Lichfield has reached the final of a film festival.

The Lichfield Tourism by Visit Lichfield entry has been named as a finalist in the Business in the Community category of the Staffordshire Day Film Festival.

The team have joined other film-makers shortlisted in a number of categories ahead of the 1st May deadline.

Entries were judged by festival director Philip Kempson, Staffordshire Film Archive’s Ray Johnson MBE and film-maker Darren Teale MBE.

Mr Johnson said:

“We’ve had a great range of entries for this new film festival – dramatic, engaging, moving and uplifting films with exciting techniques and subjects filmed around the County. “From small-scale and focused personal projects, beautifully filmed documentaries, to large scale community productions – it’s been a privilege to view and discuss these films with my fellow judges. “Our choices have been difficult to make – but we’re impressed by the overall quality of the films and the outstanding talents of our filmmakers.” Ray Johnson MBE

The winners will be announced at an online ceremony on Saturday, with the overall winner receiving a cheque for £500 from the competition sponsors, Staffordshire Film Archive.