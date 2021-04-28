The news a farmers’ market will be starting in Burntwood has been welcomed by the leader of Lichfield District Council.
A three month pilot will see the event take place at Sankey’s Corner this summer.
It will be funded from a £20,000 pot to help create more community events across the district.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the market would prove popular.
“As a former Burntwood resident I’ve long realised the potential of a farmers’ market in the town, particularly with the extra footfall that it will create for the shops at Sankey’s Corner.
“Hopefully we will also be able to shut down a small section of the Cannock Road for market days too, which will bring a real sense of vibrancy to the area.
“I firmly believe that as a district council we must focus on more than just Lichfield city centre, and this is a very small step in the right direction.
“I look forward to seeing what other community events we can fund across our fantastic district.”
Brilliant.
What will the farmers be selling? Their range rover and 6 bed houses.
Great idea but why close a bit of the road when there is waste land opposite heron’s which could be redeveloped into a permanent market site will suitable parking
Great idea I love the one that Hednesford hold so will be nice to have one on our doorstep
Pleased with this News. The fact cannot be hidden that Sankeys Corner does not warrant that it is Burntwood Town Centre. It is a mess. But this Market is a start. Just hope it is patronised well by residents.? We shall be going.
What a brill? We have needed something like this for a while.
Great news, a commencement date would be handy.
Love the idea we need something like this for our town we will definitely be going
Leave a comment