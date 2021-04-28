The news a farmers’ market will be starting in Burntwood has been welcomed by the leader of Lichfield District Council.

Vegetables

A three month pilot will see the event take place at Sankey’s Corner this summer.

It will be funded from a £20,000 pot to help create more community events across the district.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the market would prove popular.

Doug Pullen

“As a former Burntwood resident I’ve long realised the potential of a farmers’ market in the town, particularly with the extra footfall that it will create for the shops at Sankey’s Corner.

“Hopefully we will also be able to shut down a small section of the Cannock Road for market days too, which will bring a real sense of vibrancy to the area.

“I firmly believe that as a district council we must focus on more than just Lichfield city centre, and this is a very small step in the right direction.

“I look forward to seeing what other community events we can fund across our fantastic district.”

  3. Great idea but why close a bit of the road when there is waste land opposite heron’s which could be redeveloped into a permanent market site will suitable parking

  5. Pleased with this News. The fact cannot be hidden that Sankeys Corner does not warrant that it is Burntwood Town Centre. It is a mess. But this Market is a start. Just hope it is patronised well by residents.? We shall be going.

