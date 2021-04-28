The news a farmers’ market will be starting in Burntwood has been welcomed by the leader of Lichfield District Council.

Vegetables

A three month pilot will see the event take place at Sankey’s Corner this summer.

It will be funded from a £20,000 pot to help create more community events across the district.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the market would prove popular.

Doug Pullen