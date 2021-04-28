A mobile phone retailer has confirmed a next day handset repair service will be launched at its Lichfield branch.

EE said issues such as software, battery problems and cosmetic damage would be able to be fixed either on the day or next day at its store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Lee Frankham, retail director at EE, said the service was being rolled out gradually at outlets across the country.

“Stores play an essential role in supporting our customers, so it’s great to see that footfall has returned stronger than initially forecast and far in excess of what we saw during previous reopenings. “One of the top reasons our customers visit us is for tech support, so the extension of our industry-leading mobile phone repairs service will help more customers get their phones back faster. “The next day repairs service is now available in 85 stores across England and we’re looking to introduce it in other regions of the UK later this year.” Lee Frankham, EE

The service will be offered to people on any mobile network.