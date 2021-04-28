The land earmarked for a new bungalow. Picture: Google Streetview

A report has backed plans for a new bungalow to be built on land near a church in Burntwood.

The planning committee at Lichfield District Council will discuss the proposals for a two-bedroom property on the plot at The Grange near St Anne’s Church tomorrow (29th April).

Objections have been made by Burntwood Town Council and local residents over the impact on the street scene and the loss of open space in the area.

But a planning report has recommended the scheme be given the green light.

“The scale and design of the proposed detached bungalow is considered to be acceptable in relation to the size of the plot, the surrounding neighbouring residential properties, and architectural style of the surrounding wider locality. “The surrounding built form includes detached bungalows of similar footprints and built form on similar plots sizes, and of similar overall designs and styles to that hereby under consideration. “Overall, the proposed scheme of development is considered by the Local Planning Authority to be acceptable and in accordance with the relevant national and local level planning policy with regards to design, character and appearance.” Planning report

Full details of the proposed development are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.