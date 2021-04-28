Burntwood RUFC will return to competitive senior action this weekend – but supporters will not be able to watch at pitchside.

The club’s first team will entertain Edwardians on Saturday (1st May) after the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But spectators won’t be a able to watch the action.

“After advice from the RFU and Staffordshire County Coucil, we have to regrettably inform people that until 17th May at the earliest we will not be allowing pitchside supporters at any of the games at the Sportsway. “Due to current Covid-19 restrictions we cannot have supporters lined up along the touch line, even in the rule of six. “This is obviously very disappointing, but we hope to welcome everyone back very soon.” Burntwood RUFC spokesperson

Although the pitch is visible from surrounding land, the club is urging supporters to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“Due to the nature of our location and its proximity to public walkways, we understand it’s incredibly difficult to police the ground. “While we can’t physically stop members of the public from watching, we hope our members and fans will respect the current Covid guidance.” Burntwood RUFC spokesperson

After the Edwardians fixture, Burntwood will travel to Aldridge on 8th May, before entertaining Willenhall on 15th May.

A further easing of restrictions could see fans allowed closer to the action for the trip to Veseyans on 22nd May and the home tie against Harborne a week later.