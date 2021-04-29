Business chiefs say they hope a package of support will help Lichfield and Burntwood companies thrive after coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) says it is working with a range of organisations to offer support for businesses as they reopen their premises.

The package has been developed based on feedback from firms, with advice available around issues including Covid-19 testing for employees, available funding and supporting the wellbeing of staff.

Alun Rogers, chair of the LEP said:

“This targeted support is about providing timely, straight-forward and relevant advice, from business for business, to prepare for the critical weeks and months ahead as the Covid-19 restrictions are gradually lifted. “We want businesses to have the confidence to open safely, so the LEP is here to help navigate the challenges the pandemic has presented and find opportunities for businesses to capitalise on new opportunities, adapt to this new agile digital world we are working in, and ultimately thrive. “The key to reopening and going onto grow a strong business is to do it safely, and our ambition through delivering this support is to provide all the information needed to do that.” Alun Rogers

So far, more than 5,000 businesses have engaged with the initiative.

LEP board member Hannah Ault said companies were welcoming the support as they navigate challenging times.

“As a business owner, I have seen first-hand the challenges the pandemic has wrought on the business community. “From navigating furlough, to getting lateral flow testing embedded into working practice, there have been many hurdles to overcome. “The next few weeks and months will undoubtably present further challenges, but there is help available and that is why the LEP has been focusing its support to help simplify the landscape and be by the side of business, every step of the way.” Hannah Ault

Companies looking for support can contact the LEP’s growth hub on 0300 111 8002 or buy emailing businessenquiries@stokestaffslep.org.uk.

To take part in the survey, which takes around 10 minutes to complete, please visit: https://bit.ly/SupportingBusinessStaffs…