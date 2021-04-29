Landowners across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to consider planting trees to help mitigate the impact of climate change.

The Woodland Trust is taking applications for the MOREwoods woodland creation scheme ahead of the planting season in November.

Emma Briggs, senior project lead for woodland creation at the charity, said:

“A common misconception about creating woodland is that you need a lot of land but the beauty of MOREwoods is that you only need half a hectare to be eligible, which is around the size of half a rugby pitch. “Whether you’re a farmer, smallholder, private business, NHS Trust, education campus or an individual, there are so many reasons to plant trees. “We are in the grips of a climate and nature emergency and trees are natural warriors in the fight against both. “They lock up carbon, enrich soils, improve water quality, slow the flow of flooding, provide shade, shelter and a haven for wildlife and of course they look good too.” Emma Briggs, The Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust’s MOREwoods scheme is open to anyone wanting to plant woodland of at least 500 trees on at least half a hectare of land.

The charity will help design the woodland, create a species mix, help with form filling, supply the agreed trees and protection, and cover up to 75% of costs as well as arrange for contractors to plant the trees.

For more information visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant or call 0330 333 3300.