A new brochure has been launched to encourage people to take short breaks in Lichfield.

Created by Visit Lichfield, it showcases attractions across the district for people to enjoy during a midweek or weekend getaway.

The launch of the new brochure

Craig Jordan, head of economic growth and development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“There is so much to explore in Lichfield and the district, making it a fantastic destination for a short break. “From the heritage of Lichfield Cathedral and our Georgian museums, the culture of the Lichfield Garrick, and the fun of Drayton Manor Theme Park, to being able to explore the National Memorial Arboretum and all the shopping treats, there’s something for all ages and tastes. “We also have award-winning places to eat and drink, with a range of accommodation open for everyone.” Craig Jordan, Lichfield District Council

The short breaks brochure is available to downloaded at www.visitlichfield.co.uk/download.