A week-long crackdown on catalytic convertor thefts has led to a decline in offences across Staffordshire, police say.

It was part of a national campaign led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) after figures revealed a 64% rise in the crime in 2020 compared to 2019.

The parts are targeted because of a rise in the price of metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium used in their manufacture.

Chief Inspector Dave Wain, from Staffordshire Police, said the crackdown had involved a focus on areas regularly targeted by criminals.