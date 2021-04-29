A week-long crackdown on catalytic convertor thefts has led to a decline in offences across Staffordshire, police say.

It was part of a national campaign led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) after figures revealed a 64% rise in the crime in 2020 compared to 2019.

The parts are targeted because of a rise in the price of metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium used in their manufacture.

Chief Inspector Dave Wain, from Staffordshire Police, said the crackdown had involved a focus on areas regularly targeted by criminals.

“There was a significant amount of targeted pro-active work based on intelligence.

“We had extra officers engaged in patrolling hotspots for this type of crime, including patrols in the early hours of the morning, which is when a large number of offences seem to be happening.

“There was a significant reduction in catalytic convertor crimes over the past week, which we are pleased with, but the public should remain vigilant.”

Ch Insp Dave Wain, Staffordshire Police

